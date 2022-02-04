Kaithal: HSVP park lying in state of neglect

The spacious park in Sector 20 of HSVP in Kaithal city is in a state of neglect. The boundary wall on the north side along the bypass has been broken at some places. The wall has not been repaired for years and anti-social elements use this broken wall to enter the park. The greenery in the park has also not been maintained, with wild grass engulfing the lawn area. This park is used by HSVP residents and residents of the surrounding areas as well. The departments concerned should take all necessary steps to keep this park in good condition. — Satish Seth, Kaithal

Hoardings at public places, traffic signals a risk to commuters

The menace of putting up hoardings, banners and advertisement boards at the public places has been going on unchecked in the city. These can be seen hanging/pasted on electric poles and dividers of almost all roads in the city. As the civic authorities and district administration chooses to ignore the violations and fails to take any prompt action, the hoardings have become a cause of inconvenience. It also results in defacement of public properties including the roads. At certain points in the city, hoardings can be on top of signal lights. One such crossing is MDPS Chowk in Sector 86, Faridabad. The police and civic authorities need to take strong action against the offenders as this can put commuters at risk. — Anoop Chaudhary, Faridabad

What our readers say

