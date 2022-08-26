HSVP serves notices on 1,800 defaulters in Panipat

Tribune News Service

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started tightening noose around defaulters in the city and paced up activities to recover the pending water bills from them. The HSVP has served notices on around 1,800 commercial and domestic users who owe bills of approximately Rs 6 crore.

As per sources, there are around 9,000 connections of water and sewerage in various sectors of the HSVP here of which around 1,800 defaulters have been identified who owe more than Rs 3,000 water bill. Some of the defaulters owe more than Rs 2 lakh bills here as they have not paid the bills for the past many years, the sources added.

Besides, the HSVP is supplying canal’s raw water to dyeing units in Sector 29, Part 2. The HSVP has sent notices to the dyeing units to clear the bills of raw water also. Thirty dyeing units have not deposited the raw water bills to the HSVP, said the sources.

Taking stringent note of it, the HSVP served notices on around 1,800 defaulters who did not deposit the water and sewerage bills for the past many years.

Jagmal Singh, Executive Engineer, HSVP, said around 1,800 defaulters had been identified and notices served on them. Notices have been served on those defaulters who owe Rs 3,000 or more as water and sewerage bills, he said.Besides, the raw water bills have also been sent to the dyeing units in Sector 29, Part 2. Around 200 dyeing units have got sanctioned connections of raw water of which 170 have valid connections, he said. Around 30 units have not deposited the canal water bill, he said. “We have started supplying canal water to the industries in January and sent them bills of five months,” he said. The rate of canal water is Rs 17.36 per litre. “We have asked the defaulters to deposit their dues within the given time frame in the notices, if they still default on the payment then their connections will be discontinued and their security forfeited,” the XEn added.

