HSVP to auction 23 commercial, residential properties in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 10

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will hold an e-auction of commercial and residential properties in the city. As many as 23 properties including, 11 residential and 12 commercial properties, have been put on e-auction. These properties are being auctioned for the first time by the HSVP and the auctioning process will be held on February 16.

“After conducting a survey, we prepared a list of properties, which was sent to the administrator of the HSVP for approval. After the approval from the e-auction cell of the HSVP, we started the process of e-auctioning ,” said Sumit Sihag, Estate Officer, HSVP.

Base prices of each property have been fixed by the e-auction cell.The bidders have to deposit 5 per cent as earnest money to participate in the auctioning process, the Estate Officer said. In the last auction that was held on January 30, the HSVP received good response from the buyers, he claimed. The residential properties to be auctioned include five sites in Sector 4, two in Sector 5, two in Sector 6, one in Sector 12, and one in Sector 32P. Similarly, 10 properties of the booth category with storage on the first floor and basement is to be auctioned in Sector 5 and two properties of the booth category without basement have been put up for auction in Sector 9 of the city, said Sihag. Besides, the HSVP has started the process of conducting a survey for identifying unallotted plots and unplanned pockets, so that they can also be put for auction in the near future. “We are going to conduct a sector-wise detailed survey to identify the unallotted properties and unplanned pockets in the HSVP ”, said the Estate Officer.

#hsvp