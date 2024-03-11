HSVP to develop Gurugram’s Sector 29 as central biz district

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 10

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is planning to redevelop Sector 29 as the central business district of Gurugram.

It will soon select a consultant to prepare vision and master plan, detailed layout plan, urban design guidelines, integrated infrastructure plan and preliminary engineering design for this sector.

Presently, the total land of this sector is 482 acres, of which 100 acres have already been developed as housing societies, markets, hotels etc. But the HSVP is likely to give a facelift to the whole sector with a particular focus on the 382 acres of vacant land.

The HSVP owns 100 acres of this land and is planning to sell it for earning good profits. This sector is flanked by the National Highway-48 on the western side and the Delhi Metro terminal station of yellow line towards the eastern side.

It is centrally located in the city of Gurugram and houses many commercial and residential buildings, hotels, parks, etc. But the proposed business district allegedly has many engineering issues, due to which a consultant is being hired to investigate the challenges and issues that have been impacting the sale of plots in the area.

As per the revised layout plan of this sector available with The Tribune, the consultant needs to create a visionary statement designing a layout plan that optimises infrastructure and transport planning to meet future needs. Presently, the area is facing severe infrastructure challenges with respect to its previous planning.

Besides, the consultant will outline new roadways, social infrastructure and other items required to transform the area into a commercial business district. It is suggested that a new drainage system should be laid to face the problem of waterlogging during rains.

The HSVP has also envisaged to develop new roadways with subterranean utility services and intersections, including newly constructed bridges and amenities for non-motorised transportation.

The new business district will have sophisticated pedestrian infrastructure including skywalks and foot overpasses. It will also have upgraded landscaping and furnishings and a separate wastewater treatment system.

The other tasks of the consultant would include the assessment of existing site; drone-based topographic survey and data collection; assessment of existing development works and dovetailing the existing and proposed development interventions.

The consultant would also prepare a GIS-based base map, resolve environment sensitivity-related issues, identify projects with real estate advisory for the optimal usage of land, prepare urban design guidelines, incorporate greenways, bike/pedestrian paths, assess existing market segments, undertake market perception study and demand assessment.

Besides, the hired consultant would be responsible for the preliminary engineering design for water and wastewater system, roads, junctions and bridges, power distribution system, ICT duct network and street side landscape.

