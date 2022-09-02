Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to lease 35 godowns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

To boost the income and improve revenue generation of the corporation, the board of directors of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) has decided to lease out 35 of its godowns to private agencies for one year. The lease can be extended on mutual consent basis.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the godowns were situated at strategic locations with good road connectivity. “The roofs of the godowns are fitted with galvalume sheets to make them leakproof. Weighbridges have been provided inside the campus and concertina wire has been installed on RCC framed walls to avoid theft,” he said.

The spokesperson said the details of the warehouses were available on www.hswc.org.in. The bidders can also log on to https://etenders.hry.nic.in for detailed terms and conditions.

The last date for submission of bids is September 8, 2022.