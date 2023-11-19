HTET: 87 candidates submit multiple forms for same level

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 18

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) authorities have detected 87 such candidates who applied/ registered more than once for the same level of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), 2023.

Several candidates among them belong to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Delhi. Taking a serious view of it, the authorities have directed all such candidates to explain the reason by submitting a form, explaining ‘why they moved more than one application for the same level’.

Interestingly, the number of such applicants this time is nine-time fewer than the previous year. Thanks to several steps taken by the BSEH authorities this time to ensure the curbing of malpractice on the pretext of filling more than one form for the same level as multiple applications strengthen the possibility of the appearance of outsiders in place of the applicants in the test.

“A total of 768 such candidates were identified last year, who had applied more than one form for the same level of the HTET. But this year, the count is confined to merely 87. This time, we have sought several extra informations from the candidates to prevent them from applying multiple forms for a level. Our efforts have borne fruit,” said Ved Prakash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH.

He said a decision about retaining one form or cancellation of the registration of such candidates would be taken after getting the clarification from them.

The HTET for three levels — Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) — is scheduled to be held on December 2 and 3 while more than one application for a level is not allowed. Passing of the HTET is a mandatory condition for the post of teacher in government schools.

Last year figure was 768

