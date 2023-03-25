Huge losses, Haryana may miss wheat output target again

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

Untimely rain coupled with hailstorm unleashed misery on farmers in Haryana, who were waiting to harvest their rabi crops. The farmers said wheat, mustard and gram crops suffered major losses, while experts said wheat production could fall short of the target for the second consecutive year.

According to the IMD, most parts of Mahendragarh, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri were lashed by hail and rainfall. Many other districts too received considerable rainfall. Om Prakash Bishnoi, a wheat scientist at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said initial reports suggested heavy loss to the late sown wheat crop, although the timely sown and advanced sown crops also suffered some damage. Seeking an assessment of the loss, the farmers said though the wheat crop, which is at the ripening stage, was flattened due to rain and high velocity winds earlier this week, the Friday’s rain was likely to have a major impact on the produce.

As per the IMD, Haryana received 24 mm rainfall against the normal of 2.1 mm between March 17 and March 23. Mahendragarh received 13.8 mm rain on Friday, Sirsa 3.5 mm and Charkhi Dadri 2.3 mm.