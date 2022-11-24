Human skeletal remains found in suitcase in Faridabad; local police alert Delhi cops

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 24

In yet another shocking incident, skeletal remains of a human were found in a suitcase in the Aravali area on Pali road under Surjkund police station in Faridabad on Thursday afternoon.

“We have started an investigation and are preparing to lodge an FIR,” police said.

Sources said the Faridabad police have also alerted their Delhi counterparts who are probing the Shradha murder case.

A senior police officer said the body parts were wrapped in polythene before being packed in a suitcase and an address of Delhi was found on the polythene so they have informed Delhi police.

A police team reached the spot after being tipped off and found a blue colour suitcase abandoned 500 metre inside the Aravali area on Pali road.

When the police opened the suitcase they found body parts that seemed below the waist skeletal remains of a human.

“We took the remains into custody and kept them in the mortuary. The body seems to be around two months old. It is not clarified yet that the body was of any male or female. Our FSL team will examine the body parts and FIR will be registered after the post mortem. Probe is underway,” Narender Kadiyan, DCP, NIT, Faridabad said.