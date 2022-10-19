Haryana Water Resources Authority reviews plan to plug water demand-supply gap

Chandigarh, October 18
Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) chairperson Keshni Anand Arora held a meeting with Superintending Engineers, Irrigation and Water Resources Department (I&WRD), to review the progress of the Districts Water Resources Plan (DWRP) 2022-25 that is being prepared by all 22 districts as per the HWRA Act.
During the meeting, she also reviewed a three-year action plan in order to reduce the water demand and supply gap by 45 per cent in three years, which is 10 per cent in the first year, 15 per cent in the second year, and 20 per cent in the third year in water depleted as well as waterlogged areas.
Arora lauded the the district administrations of Yamunanagar and Ambala as they are leading in their efforts. She directed other districts to put in more efforts and resubmit a comprehensive plan.
