Hyena ‘hit’ by vehicle in Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 15

An adult striped hyena was found injured at Damdama village in the Aravalli forests. Wildlife officials, who rescued it, said it appeared that the animal was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing road.

A local sarpanch, who had gone out for morning walk, called the Wildlife Department after he spotted the injured animal.

The striped hyena is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Owing to the lack of safe passages for wild animals and motorists, who do not abide by the prescribed speed limits, road accidents involving animals have remained a major concern in the Aravallis.

“We are stepping up surveillance here and will get in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the implantation of speed limits in the Aravallis,” said ML Mallik, the conservator of wildlife in south Haryana.

