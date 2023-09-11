 I am a ‘strong contender’ for the CM post, asserts Hooda : The Tribune India

I am a ‘strong contender’ for the CM post, asserts Hooda

Denies reports of any factionalism in state Congress

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the Jan Milan programme in Karnal on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 10

Openly showing his ambition, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday declared himself a “strong contender” for the post of the Chief Minister. “Though the CM will be elected by the MLAs after the elections, I am a strong contender and will be,” said Hooda in response to a question asked by mediapersons on the sidelines of ‘Jan Milan programme’ organised by former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma at SBS Senior Secondary School in the CM’s constituency.

Hooda’s statement came at a time when factionalism was emerging during the district-level meetings before the coordinators. Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and former Union minister Kumari Selja had already met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and raised the issue of sidelining the party workers.

Communicating with public

The Congress was continuously communicating with the public through programmes like “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh”, “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign and “Jan Milan programme”. Through such programmes, we get feedback from people about the condition of the people, problems, desires and their suggestions. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former chief minister

Denying reports of any factionalism in the Haryana Congress, Hooda said there was no rift and groups in the party. All party leaders and workers were working to strengthen the party. “Anyone can meet party president Kharge,” said Hooda on being asked about Selja and Surjewala meeting him recently.

Accompanied by the state president Udai Bhan, Hooda said the ‘Jan Milan’ programmes were being organised in all districts to reach out to people to know about their issues. Hooda strongly criticised the ruling BJP-JJP government and blamed the alliance for failing on all fronts and bringing the state to a standstill.

“The present government is a non-performing government. Ever since the government came to power, debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times and crime has increased two times in the state. Due to unemployment, the youth of Haryana are leaving the country and migrating to foreign countries. This is a very serious problem. The priority of the Congress government will be to stop this migration by providing employment opportunities to the youth in their own state,” he said, adding that people want to oust this alliance.

He demanded the resignation of minister Sandeep Singh and alleged that in the chargesheet filed by the police, serious allegations have come to the fore, so he should resign on moral grounds.

Earlier, Hooda, state president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were accorded a grand welcome by the party leaders. They met prominent citizens, senior party leaders, workers, and delegations of various organisations, industrialists and social workers.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said paddy had started arriving in the markets but till now the government had not started purchasing it. Due to this, farmers were not able to get MSP. He said the district-level organisational structures would be formed soon.

