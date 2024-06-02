I didn’t complain against DC, says BJP candidate

Rohtak, June 1
BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate and outgoing MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency Dharambir Singh has expressed concern over rising temperatures, global warming and environmental issues.
“In such a situation, all of us need to work to conserve the environment so that we can leave a clean and green earth for the coming generations. We should pay attention to saving water and electricity and recharging groundwater,” he said while addressing a news conference at his residence in Bhiwani. The BJP leader refuted reports that he had complained about a Deputy Commissioner and other administrative officers of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency for not working properly during the elections.
“These reports are baseless. The officers of Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri districts which come under the constituency have worked in an efficient and transparent manner during the elections,” he said.
Dharambir Singh claimed that he would emerge victorious and make a hat-trick by winning the seat for the third time. However, he admitted that this time the winning margin would not be big.
On the question of Congress leader Kiran Choudhry helping him in the elections, Dharambir Singh quipped that the BJP votes had gone to the BJP, asserting that he would win from Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts. At the same time, he accepted his defeat from Charkhi Dadri district.
