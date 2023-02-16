I-T raids at 25 locations of auto parts supplier

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 15

Teams of the I-T Department on Wednesday carried out raids at over 25 locations of an automobile parts supplier in the NCR, including Faridabad.

Premises of partners, traders and individuals connected with the company were also raided, it is reported.

I-T sleuths reached the offices, houses and workshops of company officials, including the residence of the company MD in Sector 21B here, early in the morning, said sources.

The teams took in custody necessary documents, mobiles and laptops from the spots.