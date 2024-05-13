 ‘I will bring Yamuna water to southern Haryana’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘I will bring Yamuna water to southern Haryana’
The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘I will bring Yamuna water to southern Haryana’

Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP nominee from Gurgaon

‘I will bring Yamuna water to southern Haryana’


Cited as one of the strongest candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh is contesting his third election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gurgaon. Rao was an MP prior to this as well but from the Congress. He switched to the BJP in 2014. He is a five-time MP and is chasing a record sixth term. In an exclusive interview with Sumedha Sharma, he seemed confident about a record victory. Excerpts:

The BJP govt has diluted concept of anti-incumbency with constant development. It’s not that I have sat idle for all these years. People have seen the constituency changing, progressing in the past 10 years and want it to continue.

Two successive stints and now the third attempt... how strong is the anti-incumbency factor in Gurgaon?

I can very safely say that the BJP regime has diluted the concept of anti-incumbency with constant development. It’s not that I have sat idle for all these years. People have seen the constituency changing, progressing in the past 10 years. Gurugram has transformed majorly in a decade way more than two decades in the last regime. Districts like Nuh are unrecognisable. People are experiencing development and want it to continue. They will go for trusted hands who will shape a better future.

What is your pitch to the voters to get a third chance from Gurgaon?

Development and concrete future offerings. Not just me, we are fighting for the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. For Gurgaon, I am presenting to the people a list of major achievements like AIIMS, Dwarka Expressway, Metro expansion etc. I talk of development only and those who want it will vote for me based on my 10-year-long performance.

On development, Opposition points to your last-minute inauguration spree. They say majority of decade-old promises like Ahir regiment and defence university lie unfinished.

Yes, there are some projects which are in progress but we haven’t abandoned them. As an MP, I have pursued each project on a daily basis with the Centre and that’s why managed to develop the region way more in 10 years than they could do in three decades. The All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari is one of my major accomplishments. The Rs 5,500 crore Metro rail project connecting old Gurugram with new Gurugram, Delhi-Mumbai expressway which cuts through Gurugram, ongoing electrification of Rewari-Jaipur railway line, modifications of railway stations in Rewari and Farrukh Nagar were some of the major infrastructure projects approved during my term as MP. Work for a defence university is underway and I am in constant touch with the Defence Ministry over Ahir regiment.

What are your promises if elected for another term?

I would like to ensure that the proposed regional rapid transit system (RRTS), which will improve connectivity to Rewari and Bawal, is completed in the next five years. Bringing surplus Yamuna water, during monsoon, to the parched terrains of southern Haryana by creating channels is another important project which will be taken up. This will help us in recharging the declining groundwater in the southern part of the state.

Voters in urban Gurugram are threatening to boycott elections saying while they struggle for basic infrastructure, it isn’t on the priority list of any candidate.

Though it’s a state government issue, I have never been oblivious to it. Sanitation is currently a big crisis and I have already got in touch with state government to resolve it. We have got a special nodal officer and will get authorities to take more measures to resolve it.

What do you have to say about your opponents Congress’s Raj Babbar and JJP’s Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria?

Their candidature has presented Gurugram with an option to choose between development and entertainment. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

2
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14

Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala