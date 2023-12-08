IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 7
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) today made a precautionary landing in Yamunanagar’s Leda Khas village due to technical reasons. The helicopter landed in an agricultural field around 10 am and was flown safely to the base after running a safety check.
After receiving information about the landing, the villagers gathered in large numbers near the spot. An IAF spokesperson said a Cheetah helicopter, which was on a routine training mission, carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently sent back to a nearby IAF base. No injuries to any person or damage to any property were reported, he added.
