IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 7

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) today made a precautionary landing in Yamunanagar’s Leda Khas village due to technical reasons. The helicopter landed in an agricultural field around 10 am and was flown safely to the base after running a safety check.

After receiving information about the landing, the villagers gathered in large numbers near the spot. An IAF spokesperson said a Cheetah helicopter, which was on a routine training mission, carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently sent back to a nearby IAF base. No injuries to any person or damage to any property were reported, he added.

