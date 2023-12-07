IAF’s Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 7
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing at Leda Khas village in this district on Thursday due to technical reasons.
The helicopter was flown safely to the base after running the safety checks.
According to information, the helicopter landed in the agricultural fields of Amandeep of the village at about 10 am.
After getting information, villagers gathered in large numbers near the spot.
However, the police personnel kept them at a distance from the chopper which remained on the ground for about an hour.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the IAF said a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF on a routine training sortie carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently sent back to a nearby IAF base. There was no injury to any person or damage to any property.
