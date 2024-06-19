IAS, HCS officers to get training in new criminal laws

Chandigarh, June 18
In a proactive move towards effective implementation of three new criminal laws, the Haryana Government has decided to conduct an online training programme for all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers of the state.
The one-day session, slated for June 20, aims to familiarise officers with the intricacies of these laws.
From July 1, the country will witness the implementation of the three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.
Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad highlighted that the training would be conducted by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram, and the attendance is mandatory for the IAS and HCS officers.
