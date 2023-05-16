IAS officer held for corruption

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 15

The police today arrested IAS officer Dharmender Singh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore for allowing the construction of a commercial building in Sonepat last year, when he was the MC Commissioner. He was nabbed from Gurugram.

A complaint was lodged by Lalit Mittal, a resident of Delhi, with the Faridabad police last year. The police had arrested the middleman in the case earlier this year.