 IAS officer sent to 1-day remand in bribery case : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • IAS officer sent to 1-day remand in bribery case

IAS officer sent to 1-day remand in bribery case

Had allegedly sought Rs 3L for transfer of employee

IAS officer sent to 1-day remand in bribery case

IAS officer Jaibir Arya (C) being produced in a court in Panchkula. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

A Panchkula court today sent IAS officer Jaibir Singh Arya, Managing Director (MD) of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), to one-day remand in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, extortion and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for a posting.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Arya yesterday and produced him before the court today. It demanded a two-day police remand as he had to be taken to Dehradun for the recovery of bribe money received in earlier cases, and for carrying out raids to arrest his accomplice Rajesh Bansal, employed with CONFED.

Counsel for Arya, SPS Parmar, opposed the remand and submitted that the ACB had violated the apex court’s judgment in Arnesh Kumar’s case during the arrest.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, had complained to the ACB that a bribe was being demanded for the posting of his wife Rinku, working as Assistant Manager, Quality Control, HSWC. She was on childcare leave from April 4 to September 30. She had further applied for leave for 18 months, but Arya had reportedly declined her request. She was intimated that she would be transferred to Rewari, or a far-off place.

District Manager, HSWC, Panipat, Sandeep Ganghas — Rinku’s batchmate — allegedly told Rajesh Kumar that she could get a posting as District Manager in Kurukshetra after paying a bribe to Arya. He claimed that he knew Arya well.

Ganghas later told them that Arya had asked for Rs 5 lakh, but he had settled the deal at Rs 3 lakh. The bribe would be routed through Rajesh Bansal, who was posted as GM in CONFED, Panchkula. He claimed that Arya was also posted in CONFED earlier and alleged that Bansal took care of his dealings.

As per the deal, Rinku got posted as District Manager, Kurukshetra, on October 5 and she joined duty the next day. Ganghas then told Rajesh Kumar to pay Rs 3 lakh to Manish Sharma of shop no. 82, Industrial Area (Phase 2), Panchkula. Rajesh Bansal was to collect the bribe from Sharma and give it to Arya, the ACB stated before the court.

Rajesh Kumar was allegedly threatened that if the bribe was not paid, Rinku could be transferred to a distant place. The complainant said he had audio recordings to substantiate his claim.

The ACB conducted a raid yesterday and caught Manish Sharma red-handed. The bribe of Rs 3 lakh was also recovered. Ganghas was called and his statement recorded. Thereafter, Arya was called and arrested. The Investigating Officer seized his mobile phone and took screenshots of the conversation between Arya, Ganghas and Sharma.

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

2
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

3
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

4
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
India

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

6
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

7
Entertainment

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

8
India

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a 'terror attack', but pushes for talks and two-state solution

9
India

Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

10
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai posts picture of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, edits out Jaya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda

Don't Miss

View All
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

Top News

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...

First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv

India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution

‘We can’t kill a child’: SC on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

Asks petitioner to reconsider decision

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Implementation subject to SC approval: CM


Cities

View All

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh MC to prepare bylaws on plastic waste

Fire breaks out at Sec 17 shop

Morphed photos of students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot