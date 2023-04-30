IAS officer Vijay Dahiya files anticipatory bail application

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

Senior IAS officer Vijay Dahiya filed an anticipatory bail application in a Panchkula court after his name was added in the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case of bribe for getting a bill passed in Haryana Employment Skill Corporation.

The ACB had seized Rs 2 lakh from a Delhi resident Poonam Chopra, accused of taking bribe for getting the bill passed in Haryana Employment Skill Corporation.