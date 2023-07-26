IAS officer’s father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

Bhiwani, July 26
An IAS officer's father was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly passing casteist remarks against the Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri district, police said.
Ashok Swami, the accused, made the remarks Tuesday during a protest against the authorities over the waterlogging and poor drainage system in the Dadri market.
Traders kept the Dadri market closed on Tuesday and later held a meeting at Ambedkar Chowk, during which Swami allegedly made casteist remarks against the bureaucrat, police said.
However, the traders and other people present in the meeting objected to his comments.
Later, a video of incident also did rounds on the social media.
An official of the agriculture department, who was posted as Duty Magistrate during the traders' protest, submitted a complaint in the matter to the City Police Station, Charkhi Dadri, on the basis of which a case was registered against Swami, police said.
"Ashok Swami, the accused in the case, has been arrested. The charge is that the accused passed casteist remarks against the Charkhi Dadri's Deputy Commissioner," SHO (City), Charkhi Dadri, Raj Kumar, said.
"A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the SC/ST Act," he said.
Swami's son, an IAS officer, is posted in Rajasthan, the SHO said. Swami runs a sweets shop in Dadri city.
Police said Swami was produced before a court in Charkhi Dadri which sent him to a two-week judicial remand.
