ICAR identifies 5 new varieties of wheat

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 1

The varietal identification committee of wheat and barley of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, has identified and recommended 22 new wheat varieties.

Among these varieties, five have been developed by the scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal.

Scientists claimed that these high-yielding varieties would play a vital role in increasing productivity and raising the income of farmers.

“During the 61st annual meeting of the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on wheat and barley, a meeting of the varietal identification committee was held from August 29 to 31 in Gwalior. The committee considered 27 wheat varieties proposals submitted for identification and area extension. After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended 22 varieties and extended the area of one variety for the coming wheat season,” said Dr GP Singh, director, IIWBR.

The five varieties include DBW-316, DBW-55 (d), DBW-370, DBW-371 and DBW-372.

DBW-316 is a late sown variety, which has been recommended for North-Eastern Plains Zone (NEPZ)-Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Dr Singh said.

“Besides, the area of DBW-303, which was developed by the scientists of IIWBR and was released last year, has also been recommended for the central zone. Earlier, it was cultivated only in the north zone,” said Dr Singh.

