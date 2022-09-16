Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

Karnal: Dr Himanshu Pathak, newly appointed Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Director General, ICAR, New Delhi, visited the ICAR-NDRI and announced that from October 1, all the ICAR institutes would work five days a week. He said the NDRI should be made a global animal research institute and encouraged scientists to work day and night to improve the health of their animals. Dr BN Tripathi, Deputy Director General, Animal Science, congratulated NDRI for celebrating hundred years of its establishment.

Seminar to commemorate Hindi Diwas

Gurugram: A seven-day seminar to commemorate Hindi Diwas started at Gurugram University on Wednesday. On the first day of the seminar, events such as Hindi essay and short-story competitions were organised under the supervision of Gurugram University's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar. Dr Rakesh Kumar Yogi, the programme coordinator, said many activities, including a poster-making competition, a Hindi signature campaign, and a speech and poetry competition, would be held during the seminar. The closing and prize distribution ceremony will take place on September 21.

Admission for BTech programmes

Palwal: The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has started the admission process for the new academic session 2022-23 for BTech programmes. According to a spokesperson of the university, the applicants can apply for BTech (mechanical & smart manufacturing) with the industry partner, Schneider Electric and JBM Group, and for BTech CSE (artificial intelligence and machine learning) with industry partner Amazon Internet Service Pvt Ltd and AWS Academy. The admission to these AICTE-approved BTech programmes is through centralised online counselling by the Haryana State Technical Education Society under the Department of Technical Education, Haryana. All eligible candidates are advised to register at www.techadmissionshry.gov.in. For all information regarding admissions, students can visit at www.hstes.org.in. For BTech (mechanical & smart manufacturing) students can call at toll free number 9501590088 and for BTech CSE students can call at 9560907114.

JGU pupils to study at Wharton School

Sonepat: As OP Jindal Global University (JGU) completes 13 years since its foundation, 100 JGU students will be selected to participate in a certificate programme designed exclusively for students of JGU in collaboration with the world-renowned, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, which is an Ivy-league institution and has consistently been ranked number one in the world. Professor C Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, "The collaboration that is being established between JGU and The Wharton School will be unique and transformative, given the opportunities of learning and engaging with some of the most outstanding academics and thought leaders of the world. This is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020."

#Agriculture