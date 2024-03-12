ICU facility started at Karnal hospital

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 11

The Health Department has added the facility of intensive care unit (ICU) at the District Civil Hospital to provide advanced medical care to patients requiring critical attention. Earlier, the hospital had only a high dependency unit (HDU), which has now been converted into a 12-bedded ICU.

However, the initiative faces a challenge due to a severe shortage of staff, which may hinder its effectiveness, said sources. The ICU urgently requires five doctors. At present, it has only two doctors.

Dr Sanjeev Grover, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the hospital, said the ICU facility had been started on the second floor of the hospital building.

“It’s our priority to ensure access to top-notch medical service to patients. We have already started admitting patients requiring intensive care,” he said.

“The ICU facility will cater to patients dealing with severe respiratory illnesses, emergencies, trauma, besides providing post-operative care requirements,” said Dr Grover.

He said multidisciplinary care and round-the-clock monitoring is being provided by the existing staff, which would help in improving patient outcomes and reduce mortality rates.

“For the appointment of regular doctors, we will send the demand to the higher authorities. We have sufficient number of nursing staff,” said the PMO.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, saying it was a much-needed addition to the healthcare infrastructure in the city.

