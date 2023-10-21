'Ideathon Haryana' to spur innovation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The government has launched “Ideathon Haryana” with an aim to showcase the technical talent of students from the state.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Haryana Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, inaugurated the programme today. Vivek Aggarwal, Mission Director of Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM), and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Addressing departmental officials and principals of ITIs and polytechnic institutes online, Rajpal emphasised the state government’s commitment to empowering the youth. Rather than seeking jobs, they should become job-creators.