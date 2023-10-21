'Ideathon Haryana' to spur innovation

Chandigarh, October 20
The government has launched “Ideathon Haryana” with an aim to showcase the technical talent of students from the state.
Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Haryana Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, inaugurated the programme today. Vivek Aggarwal, Mission Director of Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM), and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Addressing departmental officials and principals of ITIs and polytechnic institutes online, Rajpal emphasised the state government’s commitment to empowering the youth. Rather than seeking jobs, they should become job-creators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections
Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...