Identify no. of tribunals required in Punjab, Haryana to quantify damages: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Nearly six years after violence broke in parts of Haryana and Punjab following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, a three-Judge Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the amicus curiae to identify the number of tribunals required in the states of Punjab and Haryana to quantify the damages.

The Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa also asked the amicus curiae elaborate upon the broad modalities and the procedure required to be followed by the tribunals to quantify claims which may be submitted on their appointment, in addition to quantifying the damages claimed.

“It would be open to the counsel for the parties also to put forth their suggestions, if any, in this regard,” the Bench added, while fixing February 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The State of Punjab had earlier submitted that it had no objection to the constitution of a claims tribunal.

The High Court, on a previous date of hearing, had asked States of Punjab and Haryana to submit the list of the district-wise claims for the damages. The Bench was hearing arguments on the issue of damage to public property on a petition filed in public interest by Panchkula resident-cum-advocate Ravinder Dhull on the law and order situation arising out of the dera head’s case.

The petitioner-advocate had moved the High Court for directions to the state and its functionaries to make adequate security arrangements, especially in Panchkula district and surrounding areas for the pronouncement of verdict in the criminal trial against Ram Rahim on August 25, 2017.

Widespread violence had erupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana after a CBI special court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. At least, 36 persons were reported to have died in the clashes.