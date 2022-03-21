IED, 3 grenades found near Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 20

Three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) having explosive material weighing around 1.5 kg were found from a vacant ground near a private university at Sadopur village on Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway-152 on Sunday.

A labourer had first noticed the explosives last evening but the police were informed on Sunday. Soon after getting information, police officials seized the explosives including three blue-coloured live grenades and the IED and the area was cordoned off.

A bomb disposal team also reached the spot and the explosive device was separated from the detonator.

There are some educational institutions in the area near the Haryana-Punjab border from where the explosives were recovered. The police also carried out a search operation to ensure that there was no other explosive left in the ground. Gurpreet, a labourer, who noticed the explosives near MM University, Sadopur, said that he had noticed the explosives in the bushes and had informed a guard about those.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who reached the spot, said, “We got information that some explosives have been found around 50m away from Chandigarh-Ambala road. These have now been defused.”

The SP said the explosives were seen yesterday but the police were informed on Sunday. The police would check the reason behind the delay. Some sacks with addresses written on those were also recovered from the spot.