If elected, BJP will impose ‘Manusmriti’, claims Deepak Babaria

Rohtak, May 13

A war of words was witnessed among leaders of the ruling BJP and Congress today, with the leaders of both parties castigating one another and claiming that they were going to sweep the elections.

Addressing a convention of SCs, STs and Backward Classes at Bhiwani today, incharge of Congress Haryana affairs Deepak Babaria said the elections were not between parties, but between PM Modi and people of India. “If there is no tampering with the EVMs, INDIA bloc will win the elections across the country,” he claimed. He alleged that if a BJP government was formed in the country, ‘Manusmriti’ would be implemented and the rights of SCs and BCs would be taken away. Seeking votes for Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh, Babaria said INDIA bloc candidates would win all 10 seats in Haryana.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State and BJP candidate from Gurugram Rao Inderjit Singh said Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda could not become the CM unless they allowed it. “It is being said Hooda will become CM, but that will happen only when we allow it,” he said.

At a public meeting in the presence of Dharambir Singh at Sehlang village, he said he was not informed about the date on which party candidate Dharambir Singh would file his papers.

‘Cong believed in corruption, not progress’

Addressing an election rally in the Narnaund Assembly segment of Hisar district on Monday, CM Nayab Singh Saini claimed that the Congress believed in corruption instead of development. Former state finance minister Capt Abhimanyu said Haryana would continue the trend of forming the same government in the state as was formed at the Centre.”The BJP will form the government at the Centre as well as in the state as the other parties, including the Congress, JJP and INLD, are father-son parties,” he said.

