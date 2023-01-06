If Kejriwal has any formula, he should share it with Mann: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said the Supreme Court, in its decision, had clearly said that the SYL should be built and both Haryana and Punjab should come to a mutual agreement for its construction. Despite these directions, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his administrative wing were adamant about not resolving this issue.

“Instead of discussing this pivotal issue, the Punjab CM and his administrative wing repeatedly say that there is no water in the state. Rather they are asking to discuss the sharing of the water, whereas a separate tribunal has been set up for discussing issues related to water sharing. The distribution of water will be done according to the recommendations of the tribunal,” said Khattar, while interacting with mediapersons in New Delhi today.

SYL impasse: Delhi gets full share from state Meeting the needs of drinking water is the priority of any government. Most of the water that Haryana is giving to Delhi is used for drinking. Delhi is getting its complete share from Haryana as per the Supreme Court’s orders. —Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Haryana

Reacting to the statement made by Delhi Chief Minister, Khattar said if Arvind Kejriwal had any formula to resolve the SYL issue, he should share the same with Bhagwant Mann. “The Punjab Chief Minister should share the formula with Haryana whenever the next meeting is held. Also, if not with us, then Arvind Kejriwal can also share the same formula with the Supreme Court,” he said.

In response to a question, Khattar said there was no reason to reduce Delhi’s water share. However, in Haryana, along with drinking water, a large part was also used for irrigation.

“The demand for water in Delhi and the NCR region will increase in future and if we get water from somewhere like Punjab or any other source, only we will be able to meet the demand of Delhi in the coming times. Everyone will have to work together to find such a way that the water needs of all areas are met,” added Khattar.

Responding to a question regarding the patwaris’ strike, the CM said a meeting was held with the Patwari Association, in which their main demands were agreed upon and they had called off the strike. There was a long-standing demand from the patwaris regarding the pay scale, which had been agreed upon and the pay scale of the patwaris would be increased by January 26, said the CM. He said there was also a demand for fresh recruitment of patwaris, which will be fulfilled soon.