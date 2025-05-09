‘If people sit back, the system will collapse,’ says HC CJ amid Bar’s no-work call over ‘war-like’ situation

Asserting that the entire system would come to a grinding halt if people chose to sit back, Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Friday termed the Bar Association’s “no work call” as unfortunate amid the water-sharing crisis between Punjab and Haryana.

The remark came as the High Court Bar Association and the Bar council declared May 9 as no-work day “in light of the prevailing sensitive situation and the imminent threat posed by separatist forces, coupled with the ongoing blackout”. The call was also supported by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

“The ‘no work call’ was a little unfortunate. I expressed my concerns to your president (of the Bar Association) that when the forces are fighting the battle, you will be sitting at home and resting. If everybody sits at home, the system will come to a grinding halt,” Chief Justice Nagu told the appearing counsel.

The assertions came during the hearing of a petition linked to the ongoing Punjab-Haryana water-sharing dispute. The Bench refused to adjourn the proceedings and pointedly remarked that mechanisms like videoconferencing had been put in place to ensure continuity of judicial functioning.

“We have the platform. Everybody can sit at home and stay connected,” the Chief Justice noted, alluding to the availability of “work from home” facilities for legal practitioners.

Responding to the argument that air raid sirens were being sounded, the Bench remarked that such alerts were meant to caution people against venturing out — not to halt essential services and governance. “Sirens are sounded for people to stay indoors during that period,” the Bench said.