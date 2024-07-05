If we win, will take action on all SIT reports: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said if the Congress came to power, its government would make public reports of SITs formed to probe various scams during the BJP’s rule and take action on them. Citing liquor and registry scams, he alleged the state government was deeply involved in corruption.

Govt should have consulted rwas on S+4 RWAs should have been consulted before making a decision on stilt-plus-4 floors. In new sectors, these could be allowed, but in old sectors, there are issues. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Chief minister

Interacting with mediapersons here, he said: “The Lok Sabha results have shown that people are unhappy with the state government. The INDIA bloc has received 47.61% of the vote share, the highest for the bloc in any state. Though both the BJP and Congress have secured five seats each, the latter’s vote share has increased across all 90 Assembly segments, while BJP’s has substantially declined,” he said.

Hooda asked why the MSP guarantee was not given to farmers and aligned with the Swaminathan report; why farmers’ incomes were not doubled; why state employees were not given the same pay scale as those in Punjab; and why the promise of building medical colleges in every district was not fulfilled.

He highlighted the high unemployment rate and the poor law and order in the state. “How did Haryana become the state with the highest unemployment rate? Why has Haryana become the most unsafe state in the country? Why were 5,000 schools closed? Why are there 50,000 vacant positions in the Education Department? Why are there approximately 20,000 vacant positions in health services? Why was the Congress’ scheme to allocate 100 yard plots stopped?” he questioned.

He pointed at the dissatisfaction among farmers, soldiers and wrestlers, mentioning the Agnipath scheme and the harassment of women wrestlers.

Asked if the Congress would name a CM candidate before the Assembly elections, Hooda the party high command would make a decision on the issue the election results.

Asked if this year’s Assembly elections be his last, he said: “That’s a good question, but I’m not answering it.”

“Filling vacant posts and reducing unemployment will be priorities if the Congress forms the government,” he said. He said the Congress would end Parivar Pehchaan Patra (family ID), Property ID, and Meri Fasal Mera Byora schemes.

He denied there was any factionalism in the Congress: “There can be difference of opinions, but no factionalism. The BJP, as seen in the Adampur bypoll, is facing factionalism.” Responding to CM Nayab Singh Saini’s remark about the “bapu-beta” (father-son) party, Hooda said: “No one can impose a person on the people based on lineage.”

On Dushyant Chautala’s offer of support to the Congress, he said, “We are short of 13-14 MLAs. First, he (Dushyant) should bring all his 10 MLAs. His MLAs are pledging support to the other side.”

