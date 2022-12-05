IGM concludes at Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 4

Amid the blowing of conches and chanting of hymns, the seventh edition of the International Gita Mahotsav concluded at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performed the maha aarti and offered traditional “Deep-Daan” to mark the culmination of the mahotsav, and attended “Deepautsav” and offered prayers at Sannihit Sarovar in the evening.

About 18,000 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar by social and religious organisations.

Thousands of visitors from across the state visited Brahma Sarovar on the last day. While the main events concluded on Sunday, the Saras and Crafts fairs, being organised as part of the mahotsav, would conclude on December 6.Congratulating the residents of Haryana on the occasion Gita Jayanti, the CM said, “The scale of the International Gita Mahotsav is being increased gradually since 2016 and the message of Gita is being spread across the world. There are around 350 pilgrimage centres under the “48-kos” land and the government has been developing all these. Besides celebrations in Kurukshetra, three-day district-level Gita Mahotsav was also celebrated across the state.”

“The name of Kurukshetra has reached the world level and we will continue to work with the aim to develop a ‘Divya Kurukshetra’. Some shlokas of Gita will be included in the curriculum as well,” he added. The CM also inaugurated the “Mahabharata Battle Formations Gallery”, a site developed adjoining Brahma Sarovar, to display the war formations used by the “Kauravas” and “Pandavas” during the 18-day Mahabharata war. A budget of Rs 49 lakh has been spent on the development of the gallery under the Krishna Circuit. Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion. The CM also attended an event at the under-construction 18-storey Gita Gian Temple here.

Kurukshetra Development Board honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board vice-chairman Dhuman Singh, MP Nayab Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

#kurukshetra #manohar lal khattar