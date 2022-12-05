 IGM concludes at Brahma Sarovar : The Tribune India

IGM concludes at Brahma Sarovar

IGM concludes at Brahma Sarovar

A volunteer lights diyas at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 4

Amid the blowing of conches and chanting of hymns, the seventh edition of the International Gita Mahotsav concluded at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performed the maha aarti and offered traditional “Deep-Daan” to mark the culmination of the mahotsav, and attended “Deepautsav” and offered prayers at Sannihit Sarovar in the evening.

About 18,000 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar by social and religious organisations.

Thousands of visitors from across the state visited Brahma Sarovar on the last day. While the main events concluded on Sunday, the Saras and Crafts fairs, being organised as part of the mahotsav, would conclude on December 6.Congratulating the residents of Haryana on the occasion Gita Jayanti, the CM said, “The scale of the International Gita Mahotsav is being increased gradually since 2016 and the message of Gita is being spread across the world. There are around 350 pilgrimage centres under the “48-kos” land and the government has been developing all these. Besides celebrations in Kurukshetra, three-day district-level Gita Mahotsav was also celebrated across the state.”

“The name of Kurukshetra has reached the world level and we will continue to work with the aim to develop a ‘Divya Kurukshetra’. Some shlokas of Gita will be included in the curriculum as well,” he added. The CM also inaugurated the “Mahabharata Battle Formations Gallery”, a site developed adjoining Brahma Sarovar, to display the war formations used by the “Kauravas” and “Pandavas” during the 18-day Mahabharata war. A budget of Rs 49 lakh has been spent on the development of the gallery under the Krishna Circuit. Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion. The CM also attended an event at the under-construction 18-storey Gita Gian Temple here.

Kurukshetra Development Board honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board vice-chairman Dhuman Singh, MP Nayab Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

#kurukshetra #manohar lal khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

3
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

6
Entertainment

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

7
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

8
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

10
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on 93 seats; 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

3 accused have been arrested


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Open House: What should be done to minimise the patient load at the tertiary care hospitals in Chandigarh?

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala