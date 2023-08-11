IGP moves HC for house allotment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Inspector-General of Police Y Puran Kumar today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the quashing of house allotment to IPS officers Rakesh Kumar Arya and Satender Kumar Gupta at Panchkula.

Kumar contended that the allotment was against the “rules of the government” and order of the Home Minister. Directions were also sought to the respondents to consider and decide his request for allotment of official residence in Sector 2, Panchkula, in accordance with the standing order dated August 31, 2020.

