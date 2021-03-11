IGP's premature retirement file still with Home Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Though a high-level committee of the Haryana Government has recommended premature retirement of controversial Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson, the Home Department is yet to send the file to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for final decision.

Who is Kalson An HPS officer of 1991 batch, he was elevated to IPS during the Congress regime in 2006. He is allotted 2001 IPS batch and is currently IGP with the Haryana Police

“The file concerning Kalson’s compulsory retirement is with the Home Department. I will study it and sent it to the CMO for further action,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said here today.

Recently, a committee headed by state’s Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan had recommended compulsory retirement from service of Kalson for his alleged acts of omission and commission.

Once cleared by the Chief Minister, the file will go to the Centre for final decision since Kalson is an all-India service officer.

Last week, Kalson had created ruckus and misbehaved with a staff nurse and other staff allegedly in an inebriated condition at General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, following which was booked by the Panchkula Police.