IGU VC gets farewell in Rewari

Rewari, March 31
Prof SK Gakhar, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi University (IGU), was given farewell by the teaching and non-teaching employees on completion of his three-year tenure. He also planted saplings and felicitated National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mamta Kalra, Dean, academic affairs, spoke about the development and other works done at the university in the past three years. Registrar Dr Parmod Bhardwaj gave a vote of thanks. Prof Gakhar had assumed the charge of VC in March 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: 1-day special session gets under way
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
Soldiers receive ‘significant doses’ of radiation from diggi...
Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high
There is, however, no change in the price of petrol and dies...
After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR
Schools in national capital have been closed since March 202...