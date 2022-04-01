IGU VC gets farewell in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 31

Prof SK Gakhar, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi University (IGU), was given farewell by the teaching and non-teaching employees on completion of his three-year tenure. He also planted saplings and felicitated National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mamta Kalra, Dean, academic affairs, spoke about the development and other works done at the university in the past three years. Registrar Dr Parmod Bhardwaj gave a vote of thanks. Prof Gakhar had assumed the charge of VC in March 2019.