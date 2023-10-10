IIM-Rohtak faculty get top global ranking

Rohtak, October 9
Faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, have secured a prominent position in the global rankings released by Stanford University.
As per the 2023 rankings, IIM-Rohtak has exhibited a noticeable representation among the top 2 per cent of scientists from all the IIMs globally.
IIM-Rohtak Director Prof Dheeraj Sharma said, “The achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our faculty members towards excellence in research and academics.”
