IIT Delhi's extension campus to open on 50 acres of Jhajjar's Badsa village

Chandigarh, November 20

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said an extension campus of IIT Delhi would be set up on 50 acres of land in Badsa village in Jhajjar district. The Chief Minister held a meeting regarding the establishment of this campus with the officials of IIT Delhi at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi today.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar; Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Vijayendra Kumar; Director, Technical Education, Rajiv Rattan; Director, IIT Delhi, Prof Rangan Banerjee and other faculty members of IIT Delhi were present.

During the meeting, the CM approved the proposal of setting up an extension campus of IIT Delhi at Badsa village in Jhajjar. He assured the team of IIT Delhi that the Haryana Government would extend complete cooperation in setting up the campus. He said with this initiative, new health care technologies would be developed by incorporating the data of patients received from National Cancer Institute in Badsa. Apart from MSc, PhD, different types of certificate courses would also be introduced on the campus. These special courses and training programmes would impart and enhance skills of youth and create various employment opportunities for them in Haryana, he added.

Khattar said this campus would become India’s first centre for precision medicine. Precision medicine is research required to develop medicine according to a particular patient. This initiative would also benefit our pharma companies to develop new medicines for cancer patients on the basis of research by medical experts at National Cancer Institute and technical experts from IIT Delhi.

The Chief Minister added that technology to perform better in sports and prevention of injury would also be developed in this campus to help players perform better. He suggested that the technology and research to be developed for the sportspersons should be developed in coordination with Sports University in Rai (Sonepat) so that they can get maximum benefit out of it.

It was apprised in the meeting that this campus would develop techniques for the treatment of cancer patients by using medical imaging and artificial intelligence so that the origin of cancer tissue could be detected and removal of the entire organ affected by cancer could be avoided. Besides, research work on dental implants, hip-protection devices in the elderly, prosthetic knee joints, etc. would continue in the campus to explore new technology required from time to time with the help of technical experts of IIT Delhi.

