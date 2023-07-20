IIWBR awarded for developing high-yielding wheat variety

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 19

On the 95th foundation and technology day of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) awarded it for developing high-yielding wheat variety DBW-327.

The institute also received certificates for three resource management technologies.

Dr Gyendera Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, received these from Union Minister Parshottam Rupala. On the occasion, the IWBR seed portal was also launched by ICAR Director-General Dr Himanshu Pathak.

“It is a proud moment for all the scientists and members of the institute. The DBW-327 is a high-yielding and climate-resilient variety. It has a potential of yielding up to 80 quintal per hectare,” he said.

