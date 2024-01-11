IIWBR sets up teams to monitor yellow rust

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 10

In a precautionary move, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) has constituted teams of scientists to monitor yellow rust, a fungal disease that can reduce the yield and quality of wheat by affecting photosynthesis, grain filling, and grain weight. The team members are visiting fields across Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to check for any case of yellow rust or any other pest attack. So far, no case of yellow rust has been detected across the region.

“We are regularly monitoring the situation across the region. Our scientists are visiting fields regularly to check for yellow rust or any other disease or pest,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh, IIWBR Director.“Yellow rust is more common in cool and humid conditions, and can spread rapidly by wind or rain,” the director said, adding that they had already issued an advisory to farmers. Since rain was expected in the coming days, the farmers were advised to keep vigil. “The farmers are advised to watch the weather and irrigate fields if there is no forecast for rainfall over the next two-three days,” he said.

Scientists say foggy weather was conducive to wheat growth. “The prevailing cold wave and foggy weather are favourable for high yield,” he said, adding that “wheat is currently at vegetative stage. The current weather is expected to improve the overall yield of crops,” they said.

