Many illegal speed-breakers on a number of link and main roads in Narwana put the lives of commuters at risk. These speed-breakers, not constructed as per proper techinal specifications, can damage vehicles. Also, there is no signage or adequate lighting near these. The NHAI and PWD officials should reconstruct all such ill-designed speed-breakers as soon as possible. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
MC officials fail to shift illegal dairies
The MC authorities have failed to shift unauthorised dairies from residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Dairy owners often neglect the cleanliness measures and dispose of cowdung in the open. The MC officials occasionally start campaigns to shift such dairies, but fail to take action against all violators. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...