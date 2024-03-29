Many illegal speed-breakers on a number of link and main roads in Narwana put the lives of commuters at risk. These speed-breakers, not constructed as per proper techinal specifications, can damage vehicles. Also, there is no signage or adequate lighting near these. The NHAI and PWD officials should reconstruct all such ill-designed speed-breakers as soon as possible. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

MC officials fail to shift illegal dairies

The MC authorities have failed to shift unauthorised dairies from residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Dairy owners often neglect the cleanliness measures and dispose of cowdung in the open. The MC officials occasionally start campaigns to shift such dairies, but fail to take action against all violators. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

