Ill-equipped rooms, students suffer

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 16

The construction work of buildings of three new government colleges in the district taken up over four years ago is yet to be completed.

The construction of the college buildings in Ballabgarh, Nachauli and Mohna villages had been taken up in 2018. According to sources in the Education Department, these buildings are yet to become operational for teaching due to issues such as lack of furniture and completion of works like water and power connections.

“As four batches of undergraduate courses have failed to study in the campus of their colleges, besides facing problems such as shortage of staff and facilities, the next batch may also miss the facility if the building fails to come up by July 2023,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

“The delay has made students suffer as their studies have remained confined to ill-equipped rooms of government schools,” said a teacher.

The building of Smt Sushma Swaraj Government Girls College in Ballabgarh is yet to get furniture for classrooms, water and power connections, revealed sources.

There has been a delay in completion of buildings due to the pandemic and other issues, claimed sources. The project, worth Rs 15 crore, was due to be completed in July 2020, but missed the revised deadlines of July 2021 and 2022 too.

In Mohna and Nachauli villages, the handing over process of the buildings by the PWD has also been delayed due to lack of furniture and pending works. While Women’s College at Ballabgarh has over 690 students, the strength in Mohna and Nachauli colleges is around 700 each. Classes of Ballabgarh and Mohna college students are being held in government schools and classes of Nachauli college are being held in Government College for Girls, Faridabad, for the past four years.

“The college building is ready and we have already raised the demand for furniture and the new campus is expected to be ready for holding classes from April this year,” says Dr Shaileshwar Kaushik, Principal, Government College, Mohna.

Ballabgarh Government College for Women Principal Narender Singh said the building was expected to be declared open as soon all works are completed.