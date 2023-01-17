 Ill-equipped rooms, students suffer : The Tribune India

Ill-equipped rooms, students suffer

Had demanded furniture: College principal

Ill-equipped rooms, students suffer

The newly constructed Government Women’s College in Ballabgarh. File photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 16

The construction work of buildings of three new government colleges in the district taken up over four years ago is yet to be completed.

The construction of the college buildings in Ballabgarh, Nachauli and Mohna villages had been taken up in 2018. According to sources in the Education Department, these buildings are yet to become operational for teaching due to issues such as lack of furniture and completion of works like water and power connections.

“As four batches of undergraduate courses have failed to study in the campus of their colleges, besides facing problems such as shortage of staff and facilities, the next batch may also miss the facility if the building fails to come up by July 2023,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

“The delay has made students suffer as their studies have remained confined to ill-equipped rooms of government schools,” said a teacher.

The building of Smt Sushma Swaraj Government Girls College in Ballabgarh is yet to get furniture for classrooms, water and power connections, revealed sources.

There has been a delay in completion of buildings due to the pandemic and other issues, claimed sources. The project, worth Rs 15 crore, was due to be completed in July 2020, but missed the revised deadlines of July 2021 and 2022 too.

In Mohna and Nachauli villages, the handing over process of the buildings by the PWD has also been delayed due to lack of furniture and pending works. While Women’s College at Ballabgarh has over 690 students, the strength in Mohna and Nachauli colleges is around 700 each. Classes of Ballabgarh and Mohna college students are being held in government schools and classes of Nachauli college are being held in Government College for Girls, Faridabad, for the past four years.

“The college building is ready and we have already raised the demand for furniture and the new campus is expected to be ready for holding classes from April this year,” says Dr Shaileshwar Kaushik, Principal, Government College, Mohna.

Ballabgarh Government College for Women Principal Narender Singh said the building was expected to be declared open as soon all works are completed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet