Ill-maintained green belt in Rohtak

THE green belt dividing the HSVP residential Sectors 1 and 2 in the city has been a victim of poor upkeep since it came up several years ago. All kind of waste and debris is dumped here, and there is hardly any effort on the part of the local authorities to ensure greenery and cleanliness. The purpose of green belts in the city must be served.

SS Sangwan, Rohtak

15th-century monument lying neglected

THOUGH reports of the Parliamentary committee, aimed at protecting monuments, are an eye-opener, iota of Indian cultural heritage sites is not under surveillance. Sufficient funds must be allocated for their maintenance. A 15th-century monument in Korwa Khurd village of Ambala district is in ruins, and requires immediate attention.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Rusted, dilapidated overbridge in karnal unsafe

The overbridge connecting Lawyers Chambers Complex and Judicial Complex here has rusted, and is in a dilapidated condition, which is an unsafe reality. It has not been painted or maintained for a very long time. The district administration must attend to the problem, and the concerned authorities should get it repaired. Shakti Singh, Karnal

