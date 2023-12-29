Illegal arms seized from three youths

Bhiwani, December 28
In a significant seizure of illegal arms, the Bhiwani police seized 17 pistols, one carbine and arrested three youths during a raid on a hideout in Nakipur village in Bhiwani district last night. The police suspect that the youths had smuggled these firearms from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
The Bhiwani Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla informed that the haul include 10 pistols of 32 bore with magazines, seven pistols of 30 bore with magazines, one carbine with a magazine and 53 cartridges.
The SP informed that the CIA branch of the police raided a house of Sunil Kumar in Nakipur village on the basis of a tip-off. Three youths aged between 19 and 23 years were found to be in possession of these firearms and were arrested from the spot. Of the arrested youths, Sandeep (19) is 10+1 pass and Ashish (20) is a student of 10+2. Both are residents of Singhani village. Sunil of Nakipur village is a graduate.
“The police have started interrogation to ascertain the motive of bringing the firearms here,” he said.
