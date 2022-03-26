Illegal arms unit busted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 25

Following the arrest of a leader of an arms gang here last week, the police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Hathras of UP.

The police have arrested two more persons — Abhishek (30) of Nangla Bihar village in Hathras and Sunil (25) of Rampur village in Aligarh, UP — and recovered cartridges, a country-made pistol and a large number of weapon-making machines from the unit.

The duo had put up the unit six months ago in Sadabad, Aligarh. Abhishek, alias Gabbar, was arrested last week. He worked as an arms supplier. A total of 25 country-made pistols were seized from him.

The arrested used to sell weapons in UP and Delhi-NCR. “The mastermind behind the illegal arms unit is Jeetu. Sunil was his helping hand. Abhishek revealed that he had supplied more than six weapons to Jeetu and used to get 10% commission,” the police said.

The police further said they were conducting raids to nab the other accused.