Illegal casino busted, six held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 29

The Gurugram police busted an illegal casino operating from a flat of a society near Bandhwari village on the Faridabad road. Six persons have been arrested and a total of 473 coins and 104 playing cards were recovered from their possession. An FIR was lodged at the DLF Phase 1 police station. According to the police, the team of Sector 39 crime branch, acting on a tip off, conducted a raid at the flat. The raiding party found six persons gambling. “We are questioning the accused and are trying to nab other associates,” said spokesperson of Gurugram police.

