Illegal colonies near Yamuna in Faridabad may face demolition

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 25

The state government’s decision to declare the region adjoining the Yamuna in the district as controlled area has left local residents worried.

According to MC sources, the authorities concerned have been directed to take action against the illegal construction.

“Notices have been affixed at various places to remove the construction within a week. The fear of losing the roof over their head is giving sleepless nights to residents of Shiv Enclave Part-III, Noor Nagar and Alia farms, which are located in the revenue area of Basantpur, Agwanpur and Ismailpur villages,” said Sanjay Chaudhary, a resident here.

Nizam, a resident of Shiv Enclave Part-III, claimed that hundreds of families had spent their hard-earned money to build their homes. They possess documents such as registries, GPA, Aadhaar cards, voter cards and DHBVN power connection, he added.

Describing the reported move of the civic body as ‘unlawful’, Paras Bhardwaj, a social activist, said the notices could be a game plan of the land mafia to extort money from the residents. “All the illegal colonies in the district had been carved out either by politicians or the land mafia enjoying political patronage. He said the residents will approach the court if the authorities resort to any plan to make the residents homeless,” he added.

Nearly 500 unauthorised colonies or clusters have been identified by the authorities. “Hundreds of illegal constructions have been razed in the past one year. Of the 350 unauthorised colonies, the DTP office had recommended regularisation of 181 colonies in May this year,” said an official of the DTP office here.

None of the senior official of the MC was available for comments in this regard.

