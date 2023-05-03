Illegal colonies to be razed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 2

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will soon start a demolition drive against the colonies being built illegally in Gurugram. Over 20 illegal colonies, that are flourishing in different areas of Gurugram, have been identified so far.

These illegal colonies are being built in Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Badshahpur, village Chandu, Budheda and Sadhrana.

The department will not only demolish these colonies but FIR will also be lodged against those who are developing illegal colonies.

“The DTCP has given clear instructions to tehsildars that registries should not be done in these colonies or action will be taken against the tehsildar concerned,” District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav said.

“We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the DTCP before any activity,” he said.