Faridabad: Illegal colonies to get electricity connection using GPS location

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 15

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is likely to use the GPS location of houses to provide the power connections in unauthorised colonies, according to sources. The move comes in the wake of the new policy decision of the department to provide power connections in illegal colonies, having no record in the Revenue or Town Planning Department.

Strategy after clarity on finances We are chalking out a strategy to provide power connections in unauthorised colonies. It will be done after there is clarity on the financial aspects of building required infrastructure. — Naresh Kakkar, DHBVN Superintending Engineer

Over 10,000 new connections were expected to be released in the circle after the changes in the policy. Residents of unauthorised or slum colonies are now officially eligible to get electricity connections. It has been announced by the DHBVN for which a notice has been issued to the circle and sub divisional offices of the Power Supply Department. The Faridabad circle has around 6.5 lakh connections at present.

The decision to release the connections in the unauthorised colonies has been taken after a recent amendment in the Haryana Electricity Supply Code Regulation 2014 by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), according to sources. The memo issued by the Chief Engineer, Commercial, DHBVN on December 2, mentions the details of the amendment which states that “the facility of electricity connections may be provided to those who are residing in unauthorised colonies or slums without insisting on ownership or legal occupancy proof”. It further adds that the release of the electricity connection shall not in any way confer upon the consumer any lawful ownership or legal ownership rights on the property.

“The connection will be released with a clear understanding that it is solely for the purpose of meter reading to ensure generation of the bill as per consumption and does not create any ownership or occupancy rights over the property,” reads the circular.

