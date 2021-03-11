Illegal colony razed in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 16

A team of the District Town Planning Department has demolished an unauthorised colony opposite Shaheed Udham Singh College on Indergarh Road.

The colony was spread on 6 acres, wherein seven damp-proof courses (DPCs), road network, water supply line, boundary wall and other infrastructure have been demolished by the team.

Amit Madholia, DTP, led the demolition drive and said the colony was unauthorised. He appealed to the general public not to invest their hard-earned money in unauthorised colonies, otherwise they would be responsible for the loss occurred due to the action taken by the department.