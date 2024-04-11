Illegal constructions razed in two Yamunanagar villages

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 10

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive at two unauthorised colonies in two villages falling under Bilaspur sub-division of Yamunanagar district.

Under the drive carried out in Chanda Kheri and Shahpur villages, damp-proof courses and ‘kutcha’ roads (mud roads) in these colonies were demolished.

“Our team demolished three damp-proof courses and several kutcha roads in two unauthorised colonies situated in Chanda Kheri and Shahpur villages on Tuesday,” said District Town Planner DR Pachisia.

He said the drive was carried out under the supervision of Bilaspur Tehsildar Gaurav Sabharwal, appointed the duty magistrate. A police team, led by the Bilaspur SHO, was deployed at the demolition sites, he said.

Town and Country Planning Department Junior Engineer Sameer Saini was also present on the occasion.

“As per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar, a drive is being carried out against unauthorised colonies,” said Pachisia.

He said before carrying out any construction in the controlled area, one could apply on the website of the department to obtain permission for land use change, and the officials concerned could be contacted for more information.

